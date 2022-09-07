Man sentenced to 64 years for 2018 Winchester murder

WINCHESTER — The man accused in a 2018 murder has been sentenced to 64 years in prison after he killed a 61-year-old man and stole his vehicle.

Monty Cook, was sentenced to 64 years for counts of murder, auto theft and theft.

Following the homicide in November 2018, Cook was located in April 2019 in Mohave County, Arizona and transported back to Indiana for his trial.

Winchester Police Department officers responded to a residence in November 2018 on a welfare check and located a deceased person when they arrived. The person was later identified as 61-year-old David Brumley.

WRTV Real-Time Editor Lucas Gonzalez contributed to this story.