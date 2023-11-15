Man sentenced to over 100 years in prison for 2021 double homicide in which victim was stabbed over 100 times

INDIANAPOLIS — Jamie Wells has been sentenced to 122 years in prison for a Dec. 2021 double homicide on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Wells was convicted of two counts of murder after a four-day trial in Oct.

IMPD officers responded to a residence in the 2300 block of Adams Street on Dec. 15, 2021, after the friend of 30-year-old Dominic Patton was concerned when he didn’t show up for work.

Upon arrival, officers found Patton and 35-year-old Jamel Perry dead in separate bedrooms. Autopsies show Patton had over 100 stab wounds and Perry had been stabbed 7-9 times.

During the investigation, detectives received an anonymous tip identifying Wells as a suspect. Police interviewed several people who all said Wells was known to stay at the victim’s house.

Police say on the night of the murders, Wells showed up to an acquaintance’s home with bloody clothing and gashes on his hands.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Wells told someone "I got into it with a couple of guys, and it went too far.”

Police say DNA analysis determined Wells’ blood was found at the crime scene and on the victim’s bodies.

Wells was arrested in Chicago on Dec. 29, 2021, for an unrelated Marion County felony warrant. He was taken to the IMPD homicide office on Jan. 6, 2022, and was arrested.

“The courtroom was filled with family and friends in a tremendous show of support for Dominic and Jamel at today’s hearing,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “It is a reflection of who they were as people and the impact they had on those around them. The significant sentence marks finality to this chapter, but it will not fill the immense void of their loss.”