Man set to be sentenced Friday for murder of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan

INDIANAPOLIS — The man found guilty of murder in the 2017 death of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan will learn his prison sentence on Friday.

Marion Superior Court Judge Mark Stoner is scheduled to hand Jason Dane Brown a sentence of 45 to 65 years in prison for the shooting Allan to death on in July 2017. The hearing starts at 8 a.m.

Stoner found Brown, 33, guilty after a six-day trial on Feb. 22. The bench trial included testimony from more than two dozen witnesses and more than 200 exhibits were entered into evidence.

Allan was among the first officers on the scene after Brown crashed and flipped a BMW in the 6600 block of South Madison Avenue on July 27, 2017. Brown was seat-belted and suspended in the upside-down car when he fired 18 shots, 11 of which hit Allan.

Prosecutors say Brown was high and hallucinating when he fired those deadly shots. Defense attorneys say Brown suffered a seizure had no control over his actions when he crashed, grabbed a gun and repeatedly pulled the trigger.

Stoner in the February hearing soundly rejected the defense argument that Brown suffered a seizure and did not know what he was doing when he killed Allan.

The case, Stoner said in February, boiled down to "Did the defendant knowingly kill Lt. Allan? Normally shooting someone 18 times, hitting them 11 times would satisfy that element."

Brown waived his right to a jury trial in exchange for Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears' agreement to dismiss a death penalty charge. The trial opened with prosecutors hoping to win a sentence of life without parole, but Stoner dismissed the enhanced penalty after ruling the state failed to prove that Brown knew Allan was a police officer when he shot him.

Aaron Allan, 38, is the first Southport officer to be killed in the line of duty. Before starting his final shift, Allan walked his then-6-year-old son to his first day of kindergarten, his widow Stacy Allan testified.

During closing arguments, Marion County Deputy Prosecutor Ross Anderson described Brown as an addict who used cocaine 9 to 10 times a day. Anderson said Brown stopped using drugs on the night before the shooting because he was hiding his addiction from a new girlfriend who was visiting from Ohio.

Brown left the apartment that morning to meet a friend and get high, Anderson said.

Defense attorneys poked holes in the prosecution's theory, noting that investigators failed to get a blood test that would have conclusively proven whether or not Brown was high. Instead, Brown took a urine test that showed he had used cocaine, marijuana and synthetic marijuana but did not prove that Brown was high at the time of the crash and shooting.

