Man shoots father, kills self at Fayette County home, sheriff's office says

Matt Rourke/AP
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 9:22 AM, Dec 01, 2022
Editor's Note: This article addresses the topic of suicide. Viewer discretion is advised.

FAYETTE COUNTY — A man shot his father before turning the gun on himself and dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound late Tuesday at a Fayette County home, authorities say.

The suspected shooter, 35-year-old Robert Roszell III, was pronounced dead at the scene while his father was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies began their investigation while responding about 11:10 p.m. to the 3100 block of West County Road 650 South for a report of two people shot. It was there they found Roszell's father shot in the abdomen.

Witness accounts indicated Roszell shot his father, then himself. It's unclear what happened leading up to the shootings.

Police have not provided additional information. Their investigation is ongoing.

