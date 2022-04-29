Watch
Homeowner shoots alleged 14-year-old intruder during break-in on Indy's east side, IMPD says

Posted at 12:50 PM, Apr 29, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS – A 14-year-old was shot this morning on Wallace Avenue near the intersection of E. Washington Street and Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side during a suspected break-in, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD responded to a call of a person shot shortly before 8 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found the juvenile with a gunshot wound(s).

According to police, preliminary information led detectives to believe the resident at the property returned home to find two males in his home who he did not know.

During an encounter, the residents shot one of the individuals, according to IMPD.

The department believes a second male fled the scene and detectives are attempting to identify that individual.

The second individual is a black male who may have injuries to his face and/or hands, according to IMPD.

The resident remained at the scene and is cooperating with detectives.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are asked to contact Det. Jerry Townsend at 317-327-3475 or jerry.townsend@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous at 317-262-TIPS.

