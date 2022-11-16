Man shoots, kills wife in Carmel before turning gun on self, police say

CARMEL — A shooting that killed a woman and injured a man over the weekend in Carmel is believed to have been a homicide and attempted suicide, police say.

Investigators believe the man fatally shot his wife Susan Shaw, 63, before turning the gun on and shooting himself on Saturday, according to the Carmel Police Department.

Officers found Susan Shaw shot to death while they responded about 8:24 a.m. to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. This is just off East 136th Street/East Smokey Row Road.

The man survived his injuries and remained in a local hospital Tuesday for treatment, police say. WRTV is not naming him. Criminal charges have not been filed.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and police do not think there is any existing threat to the public.

Police asked that anyone with more information contact Detective Landry Smiley at 317-571-2500 or lsmiley@carmel.in.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

If you call to provide information, reference case number 22-72609.