Man shoots neighbor on riding lawn mower during dispute over lawn clippings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Montgomery County man is charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot his neighbor as he was mowing grass near their meeting property lines.

Timothy Florence, 53, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, after he shot his 55-year-old neighbor with a handgun.

According to court documents, deputies were called to County Road 475 West in Browns Valley just before 8:30 p.m. for a person shot. The man suffered life-threatening injuries, according to court documents.

The man was flown to Indianapolis with injuries to his spleen, liver and lungs from the gunshot.

A nearby neighbor spoke with police following the shooting and provided a cell phone video of the incident.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | April 23, 11am

According to court documents, the video shows Florence holding a leaf blower near the victim who was riding on a zero-turn riding lawn mower.

The pair were allegedly disputing over where lawn clippings were landing.

At one point, the victim of the shooting began mowing in the direction of Florence and almost struck his leg.

Shortly after this, Florence pulled a handgun out of a holster and shot the victim, according to court documents.

Florence told police the shooting was in self defense as he feared for his life.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any info is being asked to call Det. Jared Kirby at (765) 362-3740.