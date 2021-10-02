Man shot and killed on East 11th Street is Indianapolis' 200th homicide in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting late Friday night on the east side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man and woman inside a vehicle around 11:30 p.m. in 2900 block of East 11th Street, near North Oxford Street, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in a press release. Both had at least one apparent gunshot wound.

The man was found dead and the woman was taken to a local hospital, Burris said. She's stable.

The man's death marks the city's 200th homicide in 2021.

MORE | These are the people we've lost to violence in 2021

The incident remains under investigation and additional details, including the identity of those involved, haven't been released. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Stephen Smalley at 317-327-3475 or by email at stephen.smalley@indy.gov. Tips can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or online.

