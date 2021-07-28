Man shot by Columbus police sergeant released from hospital, facing charges

COLUMBUS — A 38-year-old man who was shot by a Columbus Police Department sergeant in June was recently released from the hospital and is now facing charges, according to state police.

Jacob Dale Rice, of Columbus, was shot by CPD Sgt. Lukas Nibarger around 4 a.m. on June 27 in the 3000 block of Grove Parkway after detectives say Rice fired a shot in Nibarger's direction, Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said in a press release. Rice fired the shot while running away after Nibarger found him while investigating a report of suspicious activity at a residence.

Rice was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis by a medical helicopter, Wheeles said. He was released on July 19.

The firearm Rice used to fire a shot was stolen from a vehicle in the Columbus area, Wheeles said. Detectives don't believe Rice entered the residence before Nibarger arrived.

Bartholomew County prosecutors have charged Rice with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm and theft, according to online court records. An initial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Nibarger, a 7-year veteran of the Columbus Police Department, was placed on administrative leave, ISP previously announced.