Man shot dead, 2 Dunkirk officers injured during police encounter

DUNKIRK — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by Dunkirk police and two officers suffered injuries while they responded to a complaint early Thursday.

Kevin P. Zimmerman, 36, died during the encounter with police in the 200 block of Mt. Auburn Street, according to the Jay County Prosecutor's Office.

Dunkirk Police Chief Dan Mumbower and Officer Erica Post suffered non-lethal injuries. The two were responding to an unspecified complaint when they encountered Zimmerman, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The nature of the officers' injuries and the details of the complaint they were responding to have not been made clear.

Indiana State Police is investigating.

The exact circumstances of the shooting have not been released.

This is a developing story.