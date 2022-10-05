Man shot dead near 38th and Keystone on Indianapolis' north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot to death early Wednesday on the city's north side, police say.

Officers found the victim wounded while responding about 2:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of East 38th Street for a report of a person shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. This is near the intersection of 38th and North Keystone Avenue.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no known threat to the public. No arrest has been made.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not yet released the man's identity.

IMPD is urging anyone with more information to contact Detective Mark Howard at 317-327-3475 or Mark.Howard@indy.gov. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) or online.