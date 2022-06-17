Man shot dead on Indianapolis' northeast side, police say

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting early Friday on Indianapolis' northeast side.

Metro police began their investigation after responding about 1:40 a.m. to the 2300 block of Stuart Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers later found the man in a nearby home with a gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

An official told WRTV they do not consider this area a hotspot and arrived at the scene quickly.

At 6:09 a.m., police said the man had been pronounced dead.

Police have not yet disclosed additional information.

This is a developing story.