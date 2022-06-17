Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man shot dead on Indianapolis' northeast side, police say

2304 Stuart St homicide
WRTV/Jonathon Christians
A man died in a shooting Friday, June 17 in the 2300 block of Stuart Street.
2304 Stuart St homicide
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 06:36:46-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting early Friday on Indianapolis' northeast side.

Metro police began their investigation after responding about 1:40 a.m. to the 2300 block of Stuart Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers later found the man in a nearby home with a gunshot wound. He was then transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

An official told WRTV they do not consider this area a hotspot and arrived at the scene quickly.

At 6:09 a.m., police said the man had been pronounced dead.

Police have not yet disclosed additional information.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Martinsville man found dead in upside-down car in pond, police say | Kountry Kitchen breaks ground on new location | Holcomb wants to give Hoosiers additional $225 tax refund | Zoopolis 500 features racing tortoises, IndyCar Driver Tony Kanaan | At least 7 shot in Indianapolis in 5-hour window

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!