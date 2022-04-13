Man shot, flown to hospital after verbal exchange with driver: Bloomington police

BLOOMINGTON — A man was flown to a hospital after he was shot late Tuesday by a person he told police he got into a verbal exchange with while driving.

Officers found the 39-year-old wounded in his lower leg while responding about 7:54 p.m. to the 1400 block of North Woodburn Avenue, said Bloomington police Capt. Ryan Pedigo.

The man told police he had been driving a Ford F-150 south on Woodburn Avenue when the suspected shooter drove up behind him quickly in a dark car. The man said he then stopped his truck in the roadway and exited, and the other driver stopped in front of him.

The man told police he spoke with the male driver, who was still seated in the car, until that person drew a handgun and fired once, shooting him in his leg. he said the man then fled westbound onto 17th Street.

The man was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital and later airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of his injury.

Police asked anyone who may know more to contact Detective Jeff Rodgers at 812-349-3318.