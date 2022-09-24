Man shot, killed during argument in home on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot to death during an argument early Saturday inside a home on the city's northeast side, police say.

Officers found him wounded while responding about 1 a.m. to the 2700 block of North Olney Street for a report of a shooting, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

That location is near North Sherman Drive and East 25th Street.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation found he was in an argument with another person in the home when shots were fired.

IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook said the people involved in the shooting had been identified. It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was taken into custody.

Authorities haven't disclosed the identity of the victim.

IMPD asked that anyone with more information contact Detective Douglas Swails at 317-327-3475 or Douglas.Swails@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.