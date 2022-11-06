Watch Now
Man shot, killed early Sunday morning in Indianapolis

WRTV Photo/Andrew Smith
FILE PHOTO
Posted at 10:39 AM, Nov 06, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed early Sunday on the city's southwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street around 6 a.m. and found the victim outside. He died at the scene.

Police are speaking with a person of interest and believe this was an isolated incident.

His identity has not been publicly released.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov

