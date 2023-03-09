Man shot, killed Wednesday night following argument in Greenwood parking lot

GREENWOOD — A person has died following a shooting in the parking lot of a popular restaurant and bar in Greenwood.
According to the Greenwood Police Departent, about 9:20 p.m. officers were called to the parking lot of 997 E. County Line Road on report of a person shot in the head.
They located an adult male with a gunshot wound and transported him to Eskenazi Hospital, where they died.
Witnesses at the scene say the man and another were arguing prior to the shooting, according to police. After the shooting the suspect left the scene in a dark colored SUV, according to police.
The Johnson County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the person killed at a later time.
TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college