Man shot, killed Wednesday night following argument in Greenwood parking lot

GREENWOOD — A person has died following a shooting in the parking lot of a popular restaurant and bar in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Departent, about 9:20 p.m. officers were called to the parking lot of 997 E. County Line Road on report of a person shot in the head.

They located an adult male with a gunshot wound and transported him to Eskenazi Hospital, where they died.

Witnesses at the scene say the man and another were arguing prior to the shooting, according to police. After the shooting the suspect left the scene in a dark colored SUV, according to police.

The Johnson County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the person killed at a later time.