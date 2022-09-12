Man shot to death at restaurant on Indianapolis' northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was shot to death late Sunday at a restaurant on the city's northwest side, police say.

Officers found the man wounded outside the El Pastorcito Mexican restaurant while they responded about 8 p.m. to the 7800 block of North Michigan Road, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

This is near the intersection of North Michigan Road and West 79th Street.

The man was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another person was found injured at the scene, but they were not shot, according to police.

Investigators believe some kind of disturbance inside the restaurant led to the shooting.

Additional details, including the victim's identity, haven't been released.

IMPD asked anyone with more information to contact Detective Jesus Soria Jr. at 3170-327-3475 or Jesus.SoriaJr@indy.gov. Tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.