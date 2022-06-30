Watch Now
Man shot to death near apartments on Indianapolis' west side: Police

WRTV/Eldon Wheeler
Posted at 9:23 AM, Jun 30, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was fatally shot in a homicide early Thursday near an apartment complex on the city's west side, police say.

Police found the man outside while responding about 6 a.m. to the 3000 block of Rolling Dunes Drive for a report of a person shot, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris.

That location is near the Waterfront Pointe apartment complex near Interstate 74.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been made available.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact IMPD Homicide Detective Christopher Edwards at 317-327-3475 or Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

