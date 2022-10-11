Man shot while driving on Interstate 70 on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was shot tonight while driving on Interstate 70 on the near east side of Indianapolis.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers were called to a report of a person shot on the ramp from I-70 Eastbound to Keystone Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a man inside a blue Chevrolet Malibu with an apparent gunshot wound(s). The man was transported to the hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing, but it appears the man was shot by a person passing in a separate vehicle.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident on I-70 between I-465 and Keystone Avenue on the city's east side between 6:45 p.m. and 6:53 p.m. to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.