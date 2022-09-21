Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver on State Road 37 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to police.

Around 10:30 pm., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 5300 block of State Road 37 on the report of a man in the middle of the southbound lanes, IMPD Officer Samone Burris said in an email.

Detectives don't have any witnesses or information on the driver and the vehicle involved in the incident, Burris said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

