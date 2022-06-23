INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced to serve 35 years in prison for the 2019 death of his infant son.

A Marion County judge handed down the sentence to Michael Gaunt just under two months after a jury found him guilty on all counts against him. They included aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Both are level 1 felonies.

Indianapolis police began their investigation while responding Dec. 20, 2019, to the 4900 block of Rockville Road for a report of a child not breathing. It was there they found Gaunt's son Leo Grant unresponsive.

The infant was transported to a local hospital, where he died three days later. He was 28 days old.

An autopsy found the infant died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. His injuries indicated he had been thrown or shaken. His death was ruled a homicide.

An investigation found the child's mother left the home on the day the child was injured and when she returned, Gaunt didn't allow her to call for help.