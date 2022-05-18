Man to serve 58 years in prison for fatally shooting sleeping teen during robbery in Muncie

MUNCIE — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 58 years in prison for his involvement in a 2020 robbery in which he shot a sleeping teen.

Kevoszia J. Winston, 21, was found guilty late last month on all charges against him in the death of Seth Barton, 19, including two counts of murder and a single count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors alleged Winston fatally shot Barton during a robbery in January 2020 at an apartment complex on Muncie's northwest side. Barton was sleeping when Winston shot him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Investigators were told Winston tried to kick him awake before shooting him and said "I wanted him to see my face, and know who did this," the affidavit alleges.

Muncie officers responded about 11 a.m. Jan. 9, 2020, for a call of shots fired and later found Barton wounded inside an apartment. He later died.

Benning and another suspect, Dimorrea J. Benning, entered the apartment, pointed three guns at people inside and took guns, money and a bag possibly containing drugs, Investigators were told Winston and Benning and were at the apartment earlier in the day for a previously arranged drug transaction, according to the affidavit.

Benning is also charged with two counts of murder and one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, online court records show. He's scheduled to appear before a jury on June 21 in Delaware Circuit Court.