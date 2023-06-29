Manhunt underway for person of interest in fatal Fishers gas station shooting

FISHERS — A manhunt is underway after a woman was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station in the 7200 block of E. 116th Street in Fishers on Wednesday.

According to the Fishers Police Department, officers responded to the Speedway around 5:19 p.m. for a report of a person who had been shot.

Arriving officers located a woman inside a vehicle at a gas pump suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Police have identified a person of interest and are asking for help in locating Joshua Alexander Farmer, 32, of Noblesville.

You should not approach Farmer if seen, according to police. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 317-595-3254.