Man's death being investigated as homicide after "suspicious" circumstances

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man's death Friday night is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Hillside Avenue around 8 p.m. and found the victim dead inside an apartment. The complex is located near 25th and Keystone.

Police said the circumstances were suspicious. The victim's name and information about any possible suspects has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Matthew Pankonie at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Matthew.Pankonie2@indy.gov.