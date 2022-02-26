Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Man's death being investigated as homicide after "suspicious" circumstances

IMPD Cruiser
WRTV photo.
Police investigate west side Indianapolis death.
IMPD Cruiser
Posted at 1:57 PM, Feb 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-26 13:57:40-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man's death Friday night is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Hillside Avenue around 8 p.m. and found the victim dead inside an apartment. The complex is located near 25th and Keystone.

Police said the circumstances were suspicious. The victim's name and information about any possible suspects has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Matthew Pankonie at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Matthew.Pankonie2@indy.gov

MORE STORIES: 2022 Marion County homicide map | 2022 Marion County homicide victims | 2021 Marion County homicide victims

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!