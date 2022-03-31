Man's death near Irvington being investigated by IMPD homicide detectives

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a man has died after he was found injured inside a home.

Officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the 100 block of South Catherwood Avenue on Monday, March 28. That's near Arlington Avenue and Washington Street.

Police say the victim had injuries "consistent with trauma" and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. After his death on Tuesday, March 29, IMPD homicide detectives began to investigate.

The victim's identity and cause of death will be released by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov .

Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) to remain anonymous.