Man's February death ruled a homicide stemming from suspected assault a month prior

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a 68-year-old man in early February stemming from a suspected assault has been ruled a homicide, police now say.

Aron Thompson was admitted to a local hospital for apparent traumatic injuries in early January and was pronounced dead on Feb. 11, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found Thompson injured while responding about noon Jan. 10 to Methodist Hospital for a report of an assault.

An investigation found an event leading to Thompson's injuries happened two days earlier, Jan. 8, in the 10100 block of Pineneedle Court.

Thompson's death was ruled a homicide on April 15 by the Marion County Coroner's Office, IMPD said.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday.

Police urged anyone with more information to contact IMPD Detective Randy Weitzel at 317-327-3475 or Randy.Weitzel@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or online.