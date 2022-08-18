Marijuana charges against now-resigned Indianapolis officer dismissed, records show

INDIANAPOLIS — The charges against a now-former Indianapolis police officer stemming from a suspected marijuana operation were dropped Wednesday, court records show.

Christina Slack, a 22-year veteran of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was charged in March and resigned at some point afterward, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley told WRTV.

It wasn't immediately clear when Slack submitted her resignation.

Slack was charged in March with possession of marijuana growing or cultivating marijuana and possession of marijuana where a defendant knows it is growing on-premise and fails to destroy, WRTV previously reported.

The dismissal of charges comes after a judge determined Slack's constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement during a search, according to Michael Leffler, a spokesman for the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

"Therefore, the evidence was suppressed and cannot be used. These evidentiary challenges led to the dismissal of charges," Leffler said.

Slack became the target of an investigation after fellow officers were called to a home Dec. 27, 2021 in the 2900 block of South Pasadena Street for a report of a disturbance. Slack was off-duty at the time.

At some point in the investigation, officers found the suspected growing operation.

Slack had been assigned to IMPD's North District shortly before she came under investigation.

IMPD previously said Slack would be suspended and a recommendation of termination would be submitted to the Civilian Police Merit Board.