Marion County Prosecutor to provide update on the murder of Brett Scrogham

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is providing an update on the murder of Brett Scrogham on Friday.

WATCH LIVE: Prosecutor Ryan Mears gives update on the murder of Brett Scrogham

Mears will likely decide whether to try a 14-year-old suspect as an adult in the case.

Police arrested the juvenile Wednesday for the May 28 shooting. Scrogham, 23, died after being shot in a downtown parking garage.

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The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. at Plaza Park garage in the 100 block of South Capitol Avenue. The garage sits east of the Convention Center.

Police found Scrogham in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died there.

Detectives reviewed video footage and evidence. They spoke with witnesses. This led them to the 14-year-old boy.

"I'm frustrated and disheartened to tell you the person we believe responsible for this is a 14-year-old child," Police Chief Tanya Terry said. "Let that sink in. 14-years-old and arrested for murder."

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Mayor Joe Hogsett condemned the violence in a statement. He called Scrogham "an innocent person simply enjoying the amenities that make our city great."

The mayor noted, "there are still more steps in the judicial process to fully hold this individual accountable."