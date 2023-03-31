Watch Now
Marion County rules homicide in January fatal shooting at southside apartments

IMPD
Posted at 1:46 PM, Mar 31, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly three months after a man was found dead inside a south side apartment, the Marion County Coroner ruled the man died by homicide.

According to IMPD, just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 11 their officers responded to the 2400 block of Larman Drive near Madison Avenue and E. Stop 11 Road for a person shot. There they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

On March 28, the coroner's office declared the death a homicide.

IMPD is now asking for assistance in determining what happened that night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Michael Duke in the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.

