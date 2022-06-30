JOHNSON COUNTY — A Martinsville man who was charged with robbery after a 2020 Christmas Eve shooting that killed two people learned his sentence Thursday.

Devon McHugh plead guilty in March to a conspiracy to commit robbery charge and was sentenced to four years with two years suspended, according to online court records.

PREVIOUS: Man shot in Christmas Eve triple shooting in Bargersville arrested

According to Bargersville Police and the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office, McHugh and two other people went to a Bargersville gas station on December 24, 2020, to buy $400 worth of marijuana.

Detectives learned during their investigation the teens planned to rob the person or people who were selling the marijuana.

Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva said while McHugh didn't perform the attempted robbery, he chose to be part of the plan and acted with his friends.