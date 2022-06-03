Martinsville man sentenced to 15 years in for sex offenses against children

MARTINSVILLE — A man who was a previously convicted child sex offender has been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking child sex abuse material.

Adam L. Mahaffey, 39, of Martinsville was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct and child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, Mahaffey is a repeat sex offender against children. He was convicted in 2012 of child seduction in Johnson County.

The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana said the current case against Mahaffey began no later than January 2021.

Then, they state, Mahaffey began communicating online with others. One of the people Mahaffey contacted reported to the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office that Mahaffey sent them videos containing child sexual abuse material.

Between January 24 and April 20, 2021, Mahaffey communicated online with an undercover FBI agent. During those exchanges, Mahaffey talked at length about his interest in engaging in sex acts with children as young as five years old, according to the Southern District office.

Mahaffey sent the agent multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse material. Mahaffey also told the agent that he wanted to meet at a hotel in the Southern District of Indiana so that Mahaffey could engage in sex with two prepubescent girls.

In April 2021, FBI agents conducted a search warrant at Mahaffey’s home in Martinsville.

Agents recovered Mahaffey’s cellular phone which contained hundreds of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material.

The images and videos distributed and possessed by Mahaffey included depictions of the sexual abuse of a prepubescent child.