Mayor creates new safety plan at Kokomo Beach, park after teen shot

KOKOMO — Kokomo's mayor is announcing new safety plans, including an increase in officers at Kokomo Beach and a nearby park every day starting later this week, after a teenager was shot at the aquatic center Tuesday evening.

Mayor Tyler Moore said starting Friday, two law enforcement officers, either from the Kokomo Police Department and or the Howard County Sheriff's Office, will be at the aquatic center and two will be at Foster Park nearby every day Kokomo Beach is open. The safety plan will also be used in future years.

The officers will also be checking bags and security cameras are being used in the area, Moore said.

Nikki DeMentri/WRTV Photo

The announcement of the new safety plans in the area comes less than 24 hours after a 16-year-old boy was shot by a 17-year-old boy Tuesday evening, according to police. Detectives are still working to determine what exactly led up to the shooting, but based on an initial investigation, it is believed an argument started inside the aquatic center and spilled out to the sidewalk where a shot was fired, Moore said.

Dave Marren/WRTV Photo A juvenile was shot on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center, according to police.

Detectives are still trying to determine if the gun was ever inside the pool area.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and is stable. The 17-year-old boy was taken to a juvenile detention center and preliminarily charged with dangerous possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, Capt. Scott Purtee said in a press release.

It's not yet clear if the two boys knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278, the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 1-800-262-8477.

Renewed calls for parents, community to help police

In a separate press release, Purtee said the department has recently noticed more incidents involving juveniles in the area. The department is renewing their calls for help from parents to know where their children are at all times and help prevent them from engaging in illegal activities.

"Officers of Kokomo Police Department have noticed a disturbing trend with some of the most recent incidents," Purtee said. "Many times, Officers are not only encountering uncooperative juveniles, but then are dealing with parents who are also uncooperative with the police."

The department is also working with Howard County Prosecutor Mark McCann to address the recent incidents.

"We are in agreement that in moving forward, there will be zero-tolerance for any individual aiding, inducing, or participating in crimes within our parks, trails, or other public facilities," Purtee said. "The Kokomo Police Department will continue to utilize all resources available to ensure the safety of our citizens and all perpetrators will be met with the full prosecutorial powers of the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office."

Purtee said the community members shouldn't fear becoming involved in an incident while in the community or enjoying the parks, amenities and trails the city and citizens "have spent countless hours revamping."

The department is asking anyone who witnesses or has information about a criminal act to contact police.

"One of the cornerstones of a low crime rate in any community is having citizens who will not tolerate illegal activity," Purtee said. "In working together, the Kokomo Police Department and the citizens of our community can overcome these issues."