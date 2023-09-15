Watch Now
Missing Muncie woman found dead, 50-year-old man arrested

Posted at 3:00 PM, Sep 15, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A Muncie woman missing for more than a week was found dead on Thursday on an abandoned property in Delaware County and a 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection to her death.

45-year-old Marcia Curtis was reported missing from Portland, Indiana on Sept. 6.

Curtis was located on Sept. 14 on an abandoned property on E. County Road 800 South. That is located in the southeastern part of Delaware County.

After Curtis was located, a 50-year-old man was arrested in connection to her death. They are preliminarily charged with homicide.

