Mother accused of murdering son found in suitcase arrested 2 years later

INDIANAPOLIS — After 2 years on the run, the mother of Cairo Jordan, whose body was found in a suitcase in Washington County in 2022, has been arrested in California.

Indiana State Police announced the arrest of Dejaune Anderson on Friday.

Anderson was located in a suburb of Los Angeles. An ISP detective received information from a concerned citizen, which led to police finding Anderson in California. They were able to arrest her on a warrant as she tried to board a train.

The warrant listed the charges as Murder, Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death (Level 1 Felony), and Obstruction of Justice (Level 6 Felony).

This investigation began in April of 2022 when a man hunting for mushrooms located a suitcase in a heavily wooded area in rural Washington County.

The suitcase contained the body of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan.

wrtv

Dawn Coleman, 40, helped DeJuane Anderson dispose of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan, according to court documents.

She was charged with aiding, inducing or causing murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Coleman claimed to police that she watched Cairo while Anderson was in jail in Louisville for shoplifting and assault.

After picking Anderson up from jail, the two stayed at a family member’s home in Louisville.

Coleman explained to authorities “it was already done”.

The two drove Cairo’s body to Washington County and left it inside a suitcase.

Investigators were able to ping their phones to Pekin, Indiana – near the location of Cairo.

Surveillance video from a property owner shows Anderson's car stop on the road where Cairo was found.

Coleman explained to authorities that Anderson believed Cairo to be possessed by demons. She mentioned needing exorcisms on her son on Facebook, according to court documents.

Coleman was sentenced to 30 years with five years suspended to probation in the Washington County Circuit Court.