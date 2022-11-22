Additional details released about death of 5-year-old found in suitcase in southern Indiana

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A woman is facing additional charges in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy in Washington County in April.

Dawn Coleman faces charges of murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice in connection to the case.

The 5-year-old, identified as Cairo Jordan of Georgia, was found in a suitcase in a wooded area in Washington County by a citizen.

After months of investigations, in October, Indiana State Police announced arrest warrants were issued for Coleman and 37-year-old DeJaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta, Georgia.

Anderson is Cairo’s mother.

Coleman was arrested on October 19 in San Francisco.

Anderson has not been located as of Nov. 22.

New court documents released this week provide additional details from Coleman about Cairo’s death.

Coleman claimed to police that she watched Cairo while Anderson was in jail in Louisville for shoplifting and assault.

After picking Anderson up from jail, the two stayed at a family member’s home in Louisville.

A few days after picking up Anderson from jail, she walked into Anderson’s bedroom and saw Cairo laying face down on the mattress in the room.

Coleman explained to authorities “it was already done”.

The two drove Cairo’s body to Washington County and left it inside a suitcase.

Investigators were able to ping their phones to Pekin, Indiana – near the location of Cairo.

Surveillance video from a property owner shows Anderson's car stop on the road where Cairo was found.

Coleman explained to authorities that Anderson believed Cairo to be possessed by demons. She mentioned needing exorcisms on her son on Facebook, according to court documents.

Anderson is still missing and is believed to have last been seen in Los Angeles. She is around 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with dark brown hair.