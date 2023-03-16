Mother charged with neglect in 1-year-old's death in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutors charged an Indianapolis woman with neglect in the November 2020 scalding death of her 1-year-old daughter.

Alexandria Jones was booked into the Marion County Jail Thursday on several neglect charges related to the death of her infant daughter Kalimah Hernandez, according to jail records.

Kelimah had been given a bath in the kitchen sink when she suffered burns to about 25% of her body at a far-eastside home in the 4100 block of Cordell Street on Nov. 26, 2020, Prosecutor Ryan Mears's office said in a news release.

Prosecutors say Jones failed to seek timely medical attention for Kalimah and the infant later died.

An autopsy report determined Kalimah's death was caused by “complications from thermal injury,” prosecutors said.

"A thermal injury of this nature in a young child is a medical emergency but is potentially survivable with appropriate medical attention," Mears's office said in the news release.

Doctors also determined that Kalimah had suffered several broken bones, prosecutors said.

Jones was formally charged on March 13 with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

The most serious, neglect resulting in death, carries a sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted.

An initial hearing in Marion Superior Court was scheduled for Friday. A jury trial was scheduled for June 25.

