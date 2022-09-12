Mother of Baby Amiah indicted on neglect charges 3 years after girl's disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of an infant girl who went missing three years ago has been indicted on neglect charges.

Amber Robertson, 23, faces four counts of varying degrees of neglect of a dependent, all stemming from the disappearance of her daughter Amiah Robertson, according to the indictment filed Friday.

The indictment alleges Amber Robertson "cruelly confined Amiah Robertson and/or deprived (her) of necessary support" and "deprived (her) of necessary food, water or sanitary facilities."

Robert Lyons, Amber Robertson's then-boyfriend, is listed as a co-defendant in the case. Sources told WRTV Sunday that they were searching for Lyons. He is wanted on a warrant.

RELATED | 'We need justice': Friends, loved ones gather to remember Baby Amiah

Amiah was eight months old when she was reported missing in March 2019. It was the last time she had been seen alive.

The girl was last seen March 9, 2019, with Lyons at a home in the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue. Her family reported her missing a week later, on March 16.

Police later said they were investigating Amiah's disappearance as a homicide. But authorities have never located her remains — even after searching the home on Holmes Avenue.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV This is the house where police say 8-month old Amiah Robertson was last seen alive in March 2019.

During a 2019 press conference in which the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department revealed the case had been upgraded to a homicide investigation, police said Lyons had told investigators about several locations where Amiah "should have been." But after checking each location, police were not able to find her.

Some of the locations Lyons sent them never existed.

Police also said Lyons had been "taunting" Amber Robertson about where her daughter could be.

Amber Robertson previously told WRTV that she faced threats after Amiah's disappearance and that she had continued searching for her months after the fact.

PREVIOUS | Baby Amiah's mother says despite threats she'll continue the search for her daughter

As of Monday, Amber Robertson was in custody at Marion County Jail, where she was booked Saturday.

Her and Lyons' charges are as follows, according to the indictment:



Neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury — level 3 felony

Neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury — level 5 felony

Neglect of a dependent with deprivation — level 5 felony

Neglect of a dependent — level 6 felony

IMPD has asked anyone with information pertaining to the case to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

This story will be updated.