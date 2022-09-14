Ex-boyfriend of mother in custody in connection with 2019 disappearance of baby Amiah Robertson

INDIANAPOLIS — The ex-boyfriend of Baby Amiah Robertson's mother has been booked at the Marion County jail.

According to IMPD, Robert "Robbie" Lyons turned himself in on Tuesday. He is currently in the adult detention center.

Baby Amiah Robertson disappeared more than three years ago. Earlier this week, Indianapolis officials announced that both Lyons and Amber Robertson have been indicted by a grand jury.

Lyons faces four charges of neglect of a dependent. Amber Robertson faces the same charges:

Neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury — level 3 felony

Neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury — level 5 felony

Neglect of a dependent with deprivation — level 5 felony

Neglect of a dependent — level 6 felony



Amber Robertson had her first court appearance on Tuesday. She is currently being held in the Marion County jail on a $200,000 bond. She was booked there Saturday.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Marion County Prosecutor's Office said the investigation is still active.

Amiah, 8 months, was last seen March 9, 2019, with her mother's then-boyfriend, Robert Lyons, at a home in the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue.

Amber Robertson, the girl's mother, told detectives that her boyfriend Robert Lyons had taken the infant to the babysitter.

Detectives at the time said they believe Lyons drove a 1996 maroon Isuzu Rodeo in "poor condition" and had spent an extended amount of time in the area of Rockville Road and South Mickley Avenue before he returned to Amber, without Amiah, about 10 p.m.

Amiah was not reported missing until March 16.

Amiah still hasn't been located.