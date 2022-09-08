Mother of girl sought in Amber Alert took her from school, shoved principal, court doc says

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother accused in the abduction of her 9-year-old daughter that prompted an Amber Alert took the child while she was at school and shoved a principal when he tried to stop her, a court document alleges.

Monica M. Burdine, 34, but didn't have custody rights over the child when she took the girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Indianapolis police found Burdine and her daughter barricaded inside a home on the city's west side late Sept. 1 after an hours-long search. Police later separated the pair and placed Burdine under arrest, at which point the Amber Alert was canceled.

It all started about 8 a.m. that day when Burdine showed up at the girl's school demanding to take her.

School employees tried explaining to Burdine that she couldn't take the girl because of a court order. At one point, the school principal went to retrieve a copy of the court order and Burdine left his office unannounced, then retrieved her daughter.

The principal then intervened, and Burdine "became very hostile, screaming and yelling loud profanities causing a disruption inside of the school hallway," the affidavit alleges.

The document continues, "(The principal) explained many times that he felt threatened. (He) stated he believed that at any moment Ms. Budine was going to hit him due to her aggressive posture."

It was then she shoved her elbow and forearm into the principal's chest.

The principal told police that at several points during the interaction, Burdine yelled "Don't touch me (expletive), get out of my face, this is a civil case!" according to the affidavit.

Burdine then left the building and put the child in her car. Meanwhile, the principal tried to block the car in with cones, but she drove off too quickly for him to act unless he put himself in danger.

Police also learned that Burdine had made several communications with school officials regarding her daughter in the days leading up to the abduction, the affidavit alleges.

Due to the court order and the events that happened at the school, a detective contacted Indiana State Police to request an Amber Alert. The alert was issued shortly before 11:45 a.m.

Police later found Burdine by tracking her cell phone. She was then taken into custody.

Burdine is charged with two felony counts of kidnapping and one misdemeanor count each of battery resulting in bodily injury, interference with custody and disorderly conduct.

She's scheduled to appear before a jury on Nov. 16 at Marion Superior Court.