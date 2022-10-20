Muncie man accused of stabbing mother to death deemed incompetent to stand trial

MUNCIE — A judge has determined that a man accused of fatally stabbing his mother in August at their Muncie home is incompetent to stand trial due to his mental state.

The order, filed Wednesday, says that Myron Armstrong "lacked the ability to understand the proceedings and assist in the preparation of his defense" and therefore can't be tried for the crime, at least for now.

Delaware Circuit Court Judge Thomas A. Cannon ordered that Myron Armstrong be committed to the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction and that proceedings in the case be delayed.

Prior to any court proceedings, the prosecutor has requested that Myron Armstrong undergo an evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Authorities allege that Myron Armstong killed Sondra Armstrong on July 31 and said that famed television host Ryan Seacrest told him to do it.

Muncie police found Sondra Armstrong stabbed in the chest when they arrived to the home, in the 1000 block of North Burns Street. Responders provided medical aid to her but she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Myron Armstrong later told investigators that it wasn't right for him to stab his mother but he was relieved it was over. At one point, he told police, "I am God."