Muncie man charged after threatening to shoot judges 'one by one' with high-powered rifle

Defendant told jail psychologist he dreamt of murder, torture
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 16:35:13-04

MUNCIE — A man has been charged after making threats toward Delaware County judges, which included telling a psychiatrist he would "get a high-powered rifle" and pick off the judges "one by one," a court document alleges.

Donald W. Guinn, 48, made that statement May 24 during a mental health examination at Delaware County Jail, where he was being held on separate charges, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.

During the evaluation, Guinn told a psychologist he was having recurring dreams about murder and torture, according to the affidavit.

He also told the psychologist he intended to target Delaware Circuit Court Judge Kimberly S. Dowling and wanted to die by suicide by cop, according to the affidavit.

Guinn is charged with five counts of intimidation, a level 5 felony. That carries a sentence of one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

In May, Guinn was charged with resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy in separate cases, online court records show.

He was also charged in April with resisting law enforcement in another case.

An initial court appearance in this most recent case had not been scheduled as of Monday.

