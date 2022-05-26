Muncie woman convicted of causing fellow inmate's overdose death through drug dealing

MUNCIE — A woman was convicted Thursday on allegations she caused a fellow inmate's overdose death by dealing drugs to her that she snuck into the Delaware County Jail.

A jury found Mya L. Moody, 32, guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in the death of Dianna Pace, 37, after about an hour and a half of deliberating, according to a news release from the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor Eric Hoffman alleged Moody snuck drugs into the jail after her arrest last October, then dealt it to inmates including Pace.

Pace died Oct. 16, 2021, of acute fentanyl intoxication, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The conviction holds a sentence of 20-40 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Moody was previously convicted of robbery and dealing in a lookalike substance. As a result, the court may add six to 20 years to her sentence.

Moody is scheduled to be sentenced June 15 in Delaware Circuit Court.