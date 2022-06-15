Muncie woman is found justified by prosecutors after killing intruder

MUNCIE — A prosecutor has determined that a Muncie woman will not face charges after ruling that she acted in self-defense during a home invasion in November 2021.

According to the Delaware County Prosecutor's Office, the woman had called the police to report a home invasion. When the police arrived, they found a person who had been shot and killed along with the homeowner and her child, who were not harmed.

The prosecutor's office released findings Wednesday that determined the homeowner was acting in defense of herself and her child when an unknown person had tried to enter her home.

In the findings, it was determined that the homeowner had called the police on two occasions, both being home invasions within six hours between Nov. 18 and Nov. 19.

After the first call, police arrived at the scene and found no one on the premises of the home.

In the second report, the homeowner reported hearing someone trying to get into her home through her kitchen window. The homeowner had an Indiana permit and legally possessed a Glock handgun, the findings said.

The homeowner raised her gun and fired one "warning shot" through the kitchen window. According to prosecutors, she immediately called 911 and reported what had happened.

After responding to the call, officers found Ke’yon Davis lying on the ground a few feet away from the kitchen window.

The Muncie Police Department conducted an investigation and found finger and/or handprints on four of the windows, a cinderblock under the window seemingly used as a stool to look inside the home and shoeprints by the window that matched Davis' shoes.

Police found a stolen laptop and other various items in Davis' backpack. Police do not know the motive behind Davis trying to break into the home.

If Davis had survived, police said he would have faced multiple charges including attempted burglary, attempted residential entry and theft.