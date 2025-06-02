New charges added for Brownsburg daycare employee in child exploitation case

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A former employee of a Brownsburg daycare appeared virtually in a Hendricks County courtroom Monday morning and is facing additional charges.

Gabriel Garner, 22, is now facing 48 counts, including child molestation and exploitation, after the judge added five additional charges against him.

The judge set his bond at $600,000 in cash. Garner’s pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 30 and his trial is scheduled to begin on July 28

His charges stem from a significant investigation that began in April at Main Street University 4 Kidz daycare, when police found over 130 photos of sexually explicit images of children at the daycare, ranging in 3 to 5 years of age, and approximately 125,000 images of child pornography on Garner's phone.

Brownsburg police identified eight victims, leading to the daycare's closure.

73-year-old Nancy Minton, owner of Main Street University 4 Kidz, and 37-year-old Jennyfer Lingbeck, director, were also arrested and facing charges including obstruction of justice, neglect of a dependent(s) and failure to report a crime.

