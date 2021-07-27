Noblesville police identifies sergeant who shot man

NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Police Department sergeant who shot a man Wednesday has been identified.

Sgt. Jordan Grager, 35, shot a man around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday after officers heard yelling and saw the man and his girlfriend walking back towards a house, Lt. Bruce Barnes said in a press release Tuesday.

Grager and officers responded to the home in the 600 block of South 5th Street for an "unknown call for police," Barnes previously said. Additional details, including specific details on what led Grager to shoot the man, haven't been released.

The man, Karmen Parrish, 41, was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and was stable, according to the Carmel Police Department, which is investigating the incident. Body camera video of the incident was provided to Carmel police, Barnes said.

Grager is a 10-year veteran of the department and is assigned to the patrol division as a field supervisor, Barnes said. He was working as a field supervisor during Wednesday's incident.

He is currently on administrative duties pending the completion of the Noblesville Police Department's internal investigation, Barnes said.