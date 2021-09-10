Noblesville police release video of officer shooting man during disturbance call

NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville police on Thursday released video of a July 21 incident that shows an officer shooting a man while responding to a disturbance call.

The video includes dispatch audio and body-worn camera footage of Noblesville Police Department Sgt. Jordan Granger shooting 41-year-old Karmen Parrish, of Indianapolis, in a yard outside a home in the 600 block of South 5th Street.

The incident occurred after police responded to multiple disturbance calls at the home around 5:22 a.m. The video shows Parrish moving while making a motion with his hands from behind his back before he was shot. A weapon was not found at the scene, according to police.

Chief John Mann said in a statement he reinstated Granger to active duty following the completion of the department's internal investigation. The Carmel Police Department conducted a criminal investigation and turned over its findings to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office for review, Mann said.

Mann said he is "confident based on my training and experience and our internal administrative investigation that the end result will demonstrate that Sgt. Jordan Granger acted in a lifesaving and appropriate manner in accordance with the laws of the State of Indiana and the City of Noblesville."

Officers treated Parrish following the shooting and medics transported him to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested Parrish after he was released from the hospital on charges that include intimidation, carrying a handgun without a license, battery resulting in bodily injury and a felon carrying a handgun, according to online court records.

Parrish also faces two felony domestic battery charges related to the July 21 incident.

Watch video from the Noblesville Police Department of the incident below.

Editor's Notes: The video from NPD contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. A mugshot of Parrish, included in the video by the NPD, was covered by WRTV. It’s our policy not to use any mugshots.

Noblesville police shooting -- July 21, 2021

