Noblesville school shooter ordered to be released from custody

NOBLESVILLE — A Hamilton County Judge has ordered the release of the teen who shot two people in a Noblesville school in 2018 .

The teen, who WRTV will not name due to him being a juvenile, will be released to his parents under GPS monitoring along with several other conditions. He is expected to be released on Wednesday.

He had served five years for the school shooting and was on track to be released when he turned 18 earlier this year, but an incident in March at the juvenile facility where he was being held, led to battery charges.

He was accused of touching the breasts of an employee at that facility.

The court says police and probation will search the house before releasing him.

Prosecutors wanted him to serve 120 days for the assault and then be moved to a treatment facility but none of the facilities was willing to accept him per the court.

List of probation terms that he has to meet include:



GPS monitoring

Cannot be on any school property

No contact with victims

Probation until the age of 21

No social media or unsupervised use of electronics

Curfew 10 p.m. to sunrise and 11pm on Fridays and Saturday

Random searches of devices

One hour of electronic entertainment

His parents ordered to report any violence or violations

Not allowed to have any weapons

He will return to court at 10 a.m. on Dec. 19.