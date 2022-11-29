Northwest Indiana man sentenced to more than 60 years for murder of 4-year-old son Judah Morgan

LAPORTE COUNTY — A man who was convicted of murdering his 4-year-old son in northwest Indiana has been ordered to serve more than 60 years in prison.

A judge sentenced Alan Morgan Tuesday to 63 years for the murder of Judah Morgan, as well as five years for a lesser charge of battery against a child. All sentences will be served consecutively, according to the LaPorte County Prosecutor's Office.

Alan Morgan will have to serve 75% of his sentence — or more than 50 years — before he is eligible for parole. To date, he has acquired 414 days of jail credit for his time in custody since his arrest.

Other charges Alan Morgan was facing, including neglect and animal cruelty, were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Judah had spent the first four years of his life with his foster parents until the Indiana Department of Child Services gave custody back to Alan Morgan and his mother Mary Yoder.

Earlier this month, three additional counts were filed against Yoder, who was already facing charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent with cruel confinement, cruelty to an animal and failure to make a report.

Yoder's new charges include two counts of neglect and one count of domestic battery to a person less than 14 years old.

In a statement to the court, Jenna Hullett, Judah's former foster mother, said, "Ultimately, there is no real justice for Judah, but we pray for some sense of it. The only solace we have is knowing that Judah is no longer suffering."

Police began their investigation on Oct. 9, 2021, when Yoder called 911 and said Morgan had lost his temper and hurt Judah.

Investigators later found Judah inside a bedroom, naked and covered in a blanket with bruises all over his body and on his face and head.

Court records state that Judah was duct-taped in a basement and was starved.

Yoder told investigators Judah was sent to the basement around three times a week as punishment for not being potty-trained like his other three siblings in the house.

The lights were purposely shut off as a "scare tactic", records allege.

According to records, Judah's mother said he was forced to stay in the basement naked with only a fuzzy blanket for days before being allowed back upstairs and that his father would duct tape his hands and feet and physically abuse him.

Records also state that the home where Judah died was described as having a "strong pungent odor of urine and rotting food" with clothing garbage, and animal fecal matter all over the house. It also said the refrigerator had a cord attached to it that prevented anyone from opening the door.

Yoder is scheduled to appear for a three-day jury trial from Jan. 9 to 11.

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-800-5556.