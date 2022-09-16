Off-duty Kokomo officer batters 60-year-old during road rage incident, according to ISP

KOKOMO — A 17-year veteran of the Kokomo Police Department is facing a battery charge after Indiana State Police investigated a road rage incident involving the officer and a 60-year-old man.

According to ISP, their investigation into officer Roy Smith, 42, at the request of the Kokomo Police Department.

According to KPD, on May 22 officers of the Kokomo Police Department completed a battery report that occurred on the parking lot of a local restaurant on the south side of Kokomo. The reporting victim did not know the suspect and could only provide limited suspect information for the investigation. As a result, the battery case was suspended due to a lack of leads or suspect information.

Three weeks later, KPD says they received information that the suspect in the case was possibly an off-duty Kokomo officer.

ISP’s investigation revealed that Smith was off-duty and in his personal vehicle when he and a 60-year-old Swayzee man were involved in a road rage incident. The incident occurred on Southway Boulevard in Kokomo.

Smith allegedly followed the man into a parking lot of a restaurant, where he confronted and battered the man. The man suffered injuries to his face and ribs, according to ISP.

Smith was placed on administrative leave on June 17, according to KPD.