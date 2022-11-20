Off-duty Stinesville Police Department reserve officer arrested after crash in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says an off-duty Stinesville Police Department reserve officer has been arrested after a crash early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southport Road and State Road 37. The officer was in a marked patrol vehicle at the time, according to IMPD Officer William Young.

The officer was booked into the Marion County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person

Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more

Online jail records show he was released from the Marion County Jail on Sunday afternoon. Stinesville is a town in Monroe County.

WRTV is not naming him because he has not been formally charged.

WRTV has reached out to Stinesville Police for comment and are waiting to hear back.

